Wichita State celebrates second Founders’ Day

Maleah Evans, ReporterSeptember 14, 2023
Jacinda Hall
A Founders’ Day sign stands in front of The Suites. Founders’ Day is an opportunity for donors to donate money to Wichita State.

Wichita State is celebrating its second Founders’ Day, an event that is centered around generosity and donation, on Sept. 14. Last year, the event raised nearly $186,000 from donors across Kansas. 

Founders’ Day is celebrated to bring Shocker Nation together as a whole, from alumni to students to parents, in order to raise money for future Shockers. 

“(Founders’ Day) is a place for all colleges and organizations to come out and promote to raise money outside of their set budgets to better support students,” Nate Koch, senior associate vice president for marketing for the WSU Foundation and Alumni Engagement, said. 

The money raised from Founders’ Day is put into existing accounts for each of the programs to support students when funding is lacking. The programs involved in Founders’ Day range from student-led organizations, to various sports teams, to the academic colleges. Any program on campus can participate, even those who tend to promote community outreach. For more information about donations and Founders’ Day, visit their website.

