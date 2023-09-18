Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Police arrest man near campus, find 4,000 fentanyl pills, drugs and guns

Taliyah Winn, ReporterSeptember 18, 2023
Law+enforcement+arrested+Michael+Hadley+on+Sept.+12+after+discovering+more+than+4%2C000+fentanyl+pills%2C+drugs+and+firearms.
Allison Campbell
Law enforcement arrested Michael Hadley on Sept. 12 after discovering more than 4,000 fentanyl pills, drugs and firearms.

Law enforcement arrested Michael Hadley on Sept. 12, minutes away from Wichita State’s campus, after discovering more than 4,000 fentanyl pills, marijuana, crack cocaine and six firearms.

The arrest happened at 1608 N. Oliver Street, following an investigation into fentanyl distribution in the state. Law enforcement had a search warrant for the property. 

The arrest was handled by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, the McPherson Police Department and the Wichita Police Department. 

Hadley, age 20, was arrested for distribution of fentanyl, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of distribution paraphernalia and possession of use paraphernalia. 

The arresting parties also discovered $5,400 along with paraphernalia for drug use and distribution.

The KBI reports that the investigation is ongoing; there may be further charges on additional subjects if evidence is found.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Taliyah Winn, Reporter
Taliyah Winn is a first-year reporter for the Sunflower. She is a sophomore at WSU double majoring in Political Science and Journalism. In her spare time, Winn relaxes by drawing, weightlifting, and crocheting - usually while listening to music, Youtube videos, or Dungeons and Dragons podcasts. Winn uses she/her pronouns.
Allison Campbell, News Editor
Allison Campbell is the news editor for The Sunflower. A South African native, Campbell is a junior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in editing after graduation. They use any pronouns.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2023 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *