Police arrest man near campus, find 4,000 fentanyl pills, drugs and guns

Law enforcement arrested Michael Hadley on Sept. 12, minutes away from Wichita State’s campus, after discovering more than 4,000 fentanyl pills, marijuana, crack cocaine and six firearms.

The arrest happened at 1608 N. Oliver Street, following an investigation into fentanyl distribution in the state. Law enforcement had a search warrant for the property.

The arrest was handled by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, the McPherson Police Department and the Wichita Police Department.

Hadley, age 20, was arrested for distribution of fentanyl, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of distribution paraphernalia and possession of use paraphernalia.

The arresting parties also discovered $5,400 along with paraphernalia for drug use and distribution.

The KBI reports that the investigation is ongoing; there may be further charges on additional subjects if evidence is found.