Professor combines passion for superheroes with teaching in new book

Gallery • 4 Photos Monique Bever Professor Daniel Bergman discusses his book, "Teaching is for Superheroes," with the audience at the Night with the Author event on Sept. 14. Bergman connected his passion for teaching with superheroes.

“Teachers have a lot in common with superheroes,” education professor Daniel Bergman said in the introduction of his book, “Teaching is for Superheroes!”

“This analogy provides a rich venue through which teachers can thoughtfully analyze their purpose and pedagogy: origin stories, secret identities, costumes and gadgets, powers, weaknesses, archvillains, allies, and more,” he said.

Along with being a professor, Bergman chairs the middle/secondary school science education program at Wichita State. He’s also a self-proclaimed “super-nerd” about his passions in superhero media and teaching.

“I enjoy looking at parallels between (both). There’s teaching themes like strengths and weaknesses, even secret identities,” Bergman said. “And all these things will appear in superhero stories as well, like origin stories, sidekicks and mentors.”

Bergman discussed his book, “Teaching is for Superheroes,” with students, faculty and other guests on Sept. 14. The “Night with the Author” event was “come-and-go” for guests to get their book signed, ask questions and chat with peers.

Attendees could also take a superhero/teaching trivia quiz and take pictures with superhero cutouts.

Bergman said his book isn’t a textbook or self-help book, but that teachers can use it to reflect on their practice and sharpen their skills.

“It’s not a gift book or a coffee table tome, even if it is the perfect present for celebrations, inspiration or decoration,” Bergman said. “‘Teaching is for Superheroes!’ will support teachers in schools in all these ways and more.”

On the objective of writing his book, Bergman said both superheroes and teaching are fun, and he hopes to encourage teachers to remember how they can help others.

“Teaching is an adventure. It’s meaningful. It’s memorable,” Bergman said. “Sometimes it’s tragic, just like superhero stories can be, but it’s worthwhile, and it’s important. And this is just one way to encourage teachers and anybody to value teaching and to think about what we can do to help others and learn.”