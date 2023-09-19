Shockers sweep McLennan Community College at first home game of season

Gallery • 8 Photos Kristy Mace Freshman Chloe Barber sets up for her home run hit near the end of the Sept. 16 game. Barber was one of three home runs hit during the Saturday afternoon game against McLennan.

During their first game of the season, Wichita State softball dominated 15-3 against McLennan Community College in a 10 inning game.

Leading the team was junior Camryn Compton, sophomore Sami Hood and freshman Chloe Barber who each hit one home run.

With the loss of several upperclassmen last season, the team filled up with freshmen and transfer students, leading to a greater need to adapt.

“I know we lost like big players last year, but I’m excited to see what these new freshmen and transfers can do and how they can help our program,” Hood said.

Hood said she benefited from having a year of college athletics under her belt. Her experience helped her gain the confidence to walk out on the field and do what she knows how to do.

“Just being able to really focus and watch the ball, it felt really good, a lot better than my ending of last year,” Hood said.

Going into her 13th year as head coach, Kristi Bredbenner said the team has a lot to improve on this fall, but for the next few weeks she wants to focus on getting the team experience in order to explore their true potential.

“To get more barrels in the ball, give more first pitch strikes, to get more lead off outs, all those little things that we’re kind of keeping count of this fall,” Bredbenner said. “Those are the big things for us.”

Compton said that no matter what happens during a game, she will always have her team.

“I think being out here with all these girls, it’s the best feeling whether you have a good or a bad day, you know that they’re there to back you up,” Compton said.

Wichita State softball will be back in action at Wilkins Stadium, facing off against Seminole State on Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.

More information can be found at goshockers.com.