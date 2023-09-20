Open Streets and Shop N’ Grub take over Douglas in downtown Wichita

Open Streets ICT, which blocked off the entirety of Douglas, from Delano to College Hill, allowed attendees to explore vendors over the weekend.

This year’s event on Sunday was held in tandem with Shop N’ Grub, a monthly outdoor event held in the downtown area.

During Open Streets, the roads are closed and cars are unable to pass through the event. The event encouraged those interested in shopping to use skateboards, bicycles or to simply come on foot.

“It’s nice to see a pedestrian centered event like this, especially with kids,” Marci Carney, a Derby resident and event attendee, said.

Shoppers could visit booths of local businesses like Noble Nine Bakery and ICY-T snow cones. National chains like Credit Union of America also set up booths at the event.

The event also offered food, vintage clothing, home goods, accessories and more alongside live music for outdoor shoppers.

Several of the booths had activities for children, like ring-toss or corn-hole with candy prizes and other goodies like free totes, pens or sunglasses.

“We had a blast,” Taylor Moore, a lifelong Wichita resident, said.

The next Shop ‘N Grub will be held on Oct. 15, and details can be found on the FestiveICT website.