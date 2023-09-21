Two Hands Corn Dogs prepares to open on WSU campus

Shelby DuVall Two Hands, a Korean corn dog restaurant, opens on Sept. 22, with their normal business hours being 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Those looking for Korean-style street corn dogs will have a new place to eat this week. Two Hands Corn Dogs plans to open its doors on the Wichita State campus on Friday, Sept. 22.

Founded in 2019, the Los Angeles-based business will include items like corn dogs, fries, tots and elotes with Korean-style twists, in addition to various drink selections.

Two Hands joins several others on Braeburn Square, like recently opened Jersey Mike’s Subs.

The restaurant does not offer in-restaurant dining, meaning customers will have to grab their food and go.

For its first day, the restaurant will have special hours, from noon to 7 p.m. Two Hands will also have a celebratory opening on Sept. 23 and 24 from noon to 2 p.m.

Patrons can typically expect the restaurant to be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.