Two Hands Corn Dogs prepares to open on WSU campus

Mia Hennen, Editor in ChiefSeptember 21, 2023
Two+Hands%2C+a+Korean+corn+dog+restaurant%2C+opens+on+Sept.+22%2C+with+their+normal+business+hours+being+11+a.m.+to+9+p.m.
Shelby DuVall
Two Hands, a Korean corn dog restaurant, opens on Sept. 22, with their normal business hours being 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Those looking for Korean-style street corn dogs will have a new place to eat this week. Two Hands Corn Dogs plans to open its doors on the Wichita State campus on Friday, Sept. 22.

Founded in 2019, the Los Angeles-based business will include items like corn dogs, fries, tots and elotes with Korean-style twists, in addition to various drink selections.

Two Hands joins several others on Braeburn Square, like recently opened Jersey Mike’s Subs.

The restaurant does not offer in-restaurant dining, meaning customers will have to grab their food and go. 

For its first day, the restaurant will have special hours, from noon to 7 p.m. Two Hands will also have a celebratory opening on Sept. 23 and 24 from noon to 2 p.m.

Patrons can typically expect the restaurant to be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
