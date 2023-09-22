$1.5 million donated to softball training facility

Trinity Ramm Wilkins Stadium is undergoing renovations that will see the additions of two new complexes. The stadium was built in 1997 and has been used since the 1998 season.

Wichita State Athletics received $1.5 million that will be allocated to Wadsworth Softball Team Operations Facility at Wilkins Stadium, which will contribute to the $9.65 million currently in phase one of the Wilkin’s Stadium master plan facility.

The facility will be 12,000 square feet and will provide student-athlete and coaches locker room, offices, training room, nutrition support, a laundry room and other player development spaces. The renovation will allow Wichita State to host national events, including NCAA postseason play.

Phases two, three and four of the Wilkins Stadium master plan will include expanded fan amenities and seating options.

The money was donated by John and Gail Wadsworth, both alumnis who graduated in 1979.

Phase one of the Wilkins Stadium master plan is set to begin development in the spring of 2024.