Women’s golf said to have the most competitive team yet

The extra dedication the women’s golf team has been putting towards practice, workouts and building teamwork, could be what sets this season apart from previous seasons.

Two weeks ago, the team began 6 a.m. workouts with former football conditioning coach Audrey Horn. These intense workouts have allowed the team to push through new challenges.

Sophomore transfer Kate Tilma said the intense workouts aren’t something people would assume golfers would need to do but that the workouts have been helpful in teaching the team skills they can use when they condition independently.

“It’s really fast paced, so it’s definitely something to get used to,” Tilma said. “But I think it’s a cool tool to have for when you’re working out by yourself and kind of learning new ways.”

There are five returners on the team, Brooklyn Benn, Sarah Lawson, Madison Slayton, Anna Takahashi and Lauren Thiele and three newcomers including freshman McKenzie Wilson, sophomore Kate Tilma and freshman Hillary Currier.

Head coach Tom McCurdy said that the new transfers bring different experiences from their previous schools.

“With three newcomers, two transfers and one incoming freshman, I’m thrilled with the team chemistry,” McCurdy said.

Tilma wants to focus on lowering her scores from high 70s down to low 70s. She said the extra time the team has put in outside of scheduled practice will help them encourage each other to maintain their skills and help them get better before the spring season opens.

“We’ve been going extra time at practice because we won’t finish the drill until we get it complete,” Tilma said. “Whereas they’ve said in past years, they’ll stop when the time’s up, but this team really has a drive.”

Tilma said that the team always has the potential to win their tournaments if they go out and put out good numbers.

“The coaches were saying it’s one of the most competitive, most potential teams they have just because of the fact that we all want to win,” Tilma said.

Women’s golf will be back inaction in the Couer d’ Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational on Sept. 24.

More information can be found on goshockers.com.