Legendary artist with campus displays dies at 91

Sascha Harvey, Opinion EditorSeptember 24, 2023
Fernando+Boteros+statues%2C+Woman+with+Umbrella+and+Man+With+Cane%2C+stand+outside+Jardine+Hall.+Botero+died+on+Sept.+15+at+age+91.+
Fernando Botero’s statues, “Woman with Umbrella” and “Man With Cane,” stand outside Jardine Hall. Botero died on Sept. 15 at age 91.

Colombian artist Fernando Botero died on Sept. 15 at age 91 in Monaco due to complications from pneumonia. Although his name may not be known to many Shockers, two of his pieces stand to welcome students to Jardine Hall on Wichita State campus. 

Botero’s bronze-cast figures are “Man With Cane” and “Woman With Umbrella,” two great examples of his legendary artstyle. The pieces, standing side by side, are marked by their robustness and the exaggeration of their physical features, two traits that helped Botero develop his own eponym, “Boteroesque,” and style, “Boterismo.” 

Botero used proportions and size to create a strong narrative in his work, often used as a political or satirical tool, abandoning natural body shapes to exaggerate curves and soft edges. 

Although his art, ranging from paintings to sculptures, is often read as simply characters of a large weight, he strove to represent the volume of his subjects and portray the softness of the body in a positive light.

Despite the dark political themes of some of his pieces, such as representations of violent death, Botero was a big advocate for more positivity in the art world. For Botero, his pieces were a celebration of life, and his love of life will be seen post-mortem through his artwork. 
