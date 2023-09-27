REVIEW: Two Hands Corn Dogs adds trendy eats to campus

The Korean corn dog trend has officially made its way to Wichita State as students have another option for lunch, dinner or a savory treat to enjoy.

Two Hands Corn Dogs is the most recent restaurant to open in Braeburn Square. They are a grab-and-go restaurant that serves Korean corn dogs and other types of street food such as elote. Two Hands also serves slushes and sodas.

Two Hands is the second Korean corn dog restaurant to open in Wichita, with the first being Mochinut.

While bearing striking similarities, Korean-style corn dogs and American corn dogs have several differences.

On the outside, Korean corn dogs are made with rice flour and are coated in breadcrumbs, which makes them crunchy. They can also have a variety of toppings, such as Hot Cheetos and potato cubes and can have a variety of fillings on the inside, like cheese, sausage or both.

I went to Two Hands and tried their “Spicy Dog,” a Korean corn dog topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos powder and their signature spicy sauce as well as their horchata slush.

Their Spicy Dog is by far one of my favorites I’ve had from there so far. I am a fan of Hot Cheetos, so I was excited to see that they had an option with this topping.

I liked how well the flavors of the cheeses blended with the crunchiness and spiciness of the corn dog.

Their horchata slush on the side added the perfect sweetness to the corn dog, as it was a mix of sweet and spicy flavors.

One thing I appreciated about Two Hands is the variety of fillings you can get with their corn dogs.

They offer seven different filling options as of right now — from the classic half cheese, half sausage to plant-based sausage. According to their website, they will also be adding a plant-based mozzarella in the near future.

Another plus about Two Hands is the affordability. The prices of their corn dogs range from $3.49 to $4.99 before tax. You also have the option to get a box set of three corn dogs for $13.99, or you can get a combo meal of one corn dog, a side and a drink for $9.99.

My favorite thing about Two Hands is the convenience. For college students, the restaurant is a somewhat brisk walk, making it a must to stop by during class breaks.

If you have not tried Two Hands Corn Dogs yet, swing by Braeburn Square and give them a try.