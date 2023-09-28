‘A different season of my life’: Transfer Barbara Koehler adjusts to volleyball at WSU

Junior outside hitter Barbara Koehler is in a new season of her life as she’s adjusting to volleyball at an American university. The Brazil native transferred to Wichita State after two years at Florida SouthWestern.

Koehler began contact with Head Coach Chris Lamb during her sophomore year of college. When she started looking into WSU, she felt as if things were moving quickly but soon found her place on the team after consistent communication and a visit to the school’s program.

“I came here to visit, and I knew right away that I wanted to come back,” Koehler said. “I saw all of the potential that the program has and the coach’s report. It was a great fit for me.”

During the transfer process, Koehler experienced challenges before getting to where she is today. She said the challenges are what built her character.

“I had (to) face challenges that I was not used to,” Koehler said. “It’s fun to be myself and see that I am getting (through) things I have never passed through.”

Sophomore outside hitter Emerson Wilford works closely with Koehler during practice and gameplay. She said Koehler aids the team with her unique tactics and has grown to be a leader as well as a strong communicator.

“She hits a lot harder, she attacks (with) high hands, and she powers through blocks, which is a lot different than you see (with) a lot of regular, U.S. players,” Wilford said.

Lamb said he values Koehler’s kind personality and love for volleyball overall. He said she has a competitive spirit that would benefit all of the players if they can take that trait from her.

“She kind of represents all things good,” Lamb said. “I’m really, really, really going to enjoy my time with her because she’s wired right.”

Lamb has taken note of Koehler’s hard work in creating the starting lineup. He hopes that she integrates well, assimilates and enjoys the ride.

“She’s been putting a lot on her shoulders every single time she plays,” Lamb said.

Wichita State volleyball will be back in action at Moody Coliseum in Texas, facing off against Southern Methodist University on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.