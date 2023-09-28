WSU, WSU Tech celebrate record-high enrollment

Photo courtesy of WSU News

Universities across the state are celebrating record-high enrollment numbers, and Wichita State and WSU Tech are no exception.

With a total headcount of 17,548 and 5,655 students, respectively, Wichita State and WSU Tech have achieved the highest enrollment rates in either college’s history. According to Wichita State President Rick Muma, the increased headcount can be credited to the university’s commitment to prioritizing “the people and businesses of Kansas.”

The overall headcount at Wichita State increased by 3.7%, from 16,921 students in 2022, while WSU Tech increased by 12.6%. According to the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR), all universities in its system experienced a 2% overall increase, and technical colleges saw an 8.6% increase.

Other enrollment highlights for Wichita State include a record-high increase in student credit hours, a 1.8% increase in undergraduate degree-seeking students and an increase in underrepresented undergraduate minority students by 23.9%.

WSU Tech boasted 48,379 credit hours, the highest adult post-high school headcount and highest number of high school students enrolled for a fall semester. Additionally, 25% of WSU Tech’s student population identifies as Hispanic or Latino, setting another record for the technical college.

The enrollment spike also raises concerns regarding how student services will be able to serve a larger student population. Student resources, academic affairs and event planning resources are just some programs that may be at risk while trying to accommodate a larger student body.

A complete list of enrollment numbers can be viewed from the KBOR website.