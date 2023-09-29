This week’s news in brief — Sept. 29

Academic Writing Workshop teaches students greater writing fluency

Peg Boyle Single is hosting a workshop on her system of academic writing on Friday. The workshop is from 3-4 p.m. via Zoom and will suit those interested in writing more fluently or who struggle to complete papers.

Conference on Diversity and Multiculturalism

The Michael Tilford Conference is from October 5-6, and registration is open. This conference focuses on examining diversity in both education and business and discussing different challenges and opportunities. Faculty and students attending can apply for travel support by emailing [email protected].

Jabara Hall Closures

Jabara Hall will close for maintenance throughout the following weekends:

Closed from Sept. 29, 5 p.m.- Oct. 2, 5 a.m.

Closed from Oct. 6, 5 p.m. – Oct. 9, 5 a.m.

Closed from Oct. 13, 5 p.m. – Oct.16, 5 a.m.

Closed from Oct. 20, 5 p.m. – Oct. 23, 5 a.m.

Winner of “Next Level Chef” to be Entrepreneur-in-Residence for the fall

Pyset DeSpain, the first winner of Gordon Ramsay’s TV show “Next Level Chef,” has been named the latest Entrepeneur-in-Residence for the Barton School of Business. She was also rated as one of the top 25 best private chefs in Los Angeles. DeSpain will host a presentation in November titled “A Recipe For Success: When Business Meets Passion” on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. in Woolsey Hall.

Memorial Event will commemorate 1970s WSU plane crash

The annual commemoration of Memorial ‘70 will take place Monday, Oct. 2. This commemoration celebrates the lives of 31 people who died in the Colorado crash. It will begin at 9 a.m. at the memorial sculpture located off of Hillside and 18th street. Contributions can be made to the Football ‘70 Memorial Scholarship.

Annual Shocktoberfest to host week of celebratory events

Shocktoberfest is taking place this year from Oct. 2-8. A list of events that week are as follows:

Banners on display Oct. 2-8 Wichita State students have created banners for a spirit competition. The banners will be displayed and winners will be announced Oct. 7.

Door decorations on display Oct. 2-8 Shockers have decorated doors around campus and will be ready for display. Winners will be announced Oct. 7.

Wu’s 75th Birthday Bash Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To celebrate WuShock, music, games, snacks, and cakes will be available in the RSC. The theme is “75 is a Vibe”

Dine with the Deans Oct. 4, from 9-11 a.m. Grab a light breakfast and talk with your college dean to ask questions and share knowledge.

Parade Oct. 6, 6 p.m. Enjoy the Shocker Sound Machine marching band, dance teams, and a number of decorated floats and cars.

Patio Party Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m. The Patio Party will talk place at Braeburn Square. There will be food and drink along with giveaways and live music.

Wu’s Big Event Oct. 7 from 8:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wu’s Big Event is an event where Shockers head into the community and do some community service. Transportation and lunch will be provided for participants.

Shocker Madness Oct. 7, 6 p.m. Head to Charles Koch Arena for a free WSU men’s and women’s basketball kickoff event.



More information and athletic events can be found at wichita.edu.

Department of Public Health Sciences professor wins award

Dr. Amy Dressen Ham is the recipient of the 2023 KHPA Virginia Lockhart Health Education Award. The award is given for outstanding service and promotion of public health and environmental issues.

Dressen Ham has over 20 years of public health education experience and has developed over 40 courses.

WSU Math Circle begins for the fall semester

The WSU Math Circles bring mathematicians, mathematical scientists, and K-12 students together to work on problems or topics in math.

The goal of these circles is to ignite excitement for math in students. Meetings are every Sunday from 2-3 p.m. in Jabara Hall, room 372. For a full schedule of the semester, click here.

Barton School hosts keynote speakers

Several keynote speakers made an appearance on campus Thursday, Sept. 28 to talk about the impact of analytics in artificial intelligence (AI).

The event was a part of the James P. Schwartz Speaker Series. This series is dedicated to Schwartz, a WSU alum, who believed it was important to have outside speakers come to campus. A panel of three guests spoke in the Woolsey Hall Auditorium: Rafiq Ajani, chief data and analytics officer at Koch Industries; Matt Hoag, chief technology officer and architecture leader at Koch Industries and Nikhil Krishnan, group vice president of products at C3 AI.

Women of WSU to hold a silent auction

The Women of WSU has collected Wichita State memorabilia to sell at an auction in October to raise money for scholarships. Women of WSU accepted jewelry, clothing, and other WSU items that are a minimum of 10 years or older.

Physical Therapy students are looking for survey-takers

A research project is being conducted by the Department of Physical Therapy, and survey takers are being sought after. The survey is looking to assess fatigue in people 18 years or older who have cardiovascular disease. The survey can be taken here.

Annual Suspenders4Hope5k to take place

Counseling and Psychological Services is hosting its annual Suspenders4Hope 5k and one-mile walk on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The run will begin at 9 a.m., followed by speakers and awards, and concluding with a one-mile memorial walk to honor suicide victims. To register for the event, go to runsignup.com.

Women in Public Service will host fall luncheon

The Women in Public Service will host a fall luncheon with a keynote speaker on Thursday, Oct. 5. The keynote speaker is Director of Public Policy and Management Center Misty Bruckner. Non-members of WPS can enter for a $20 fee or a $15 fee for first-time attendees. The event is from noon to 1 p.m. in the Marcus Welcome Center.

Shocker Financial Wellness workshops touch on financial habits

The Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships is launching its Shocker Financial Wellness Workshops for the fall. The workshops will focus on earning, saving, investing, spending, and borrowing. Peer financial counselors will be the leaders of the workshops. The full list of workshops can be found here.

Actor Barry Corbin will give a presentation on campus

Actor Barry Corbin will present “Barry Corbin: From Shakespeare to Cowboys” on Oct. 6 in Ahlberg Hall from noon to 1 p.m. He will discuss his career throughout the years.

Corbin studied at Texas Tech University and has been featured in movies and television series since the 1970s. Corbin will also be at the Tallgrass Film Festival in October.