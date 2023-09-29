Langston+University+professor+urges+audience+to+take+opportunities

Christianna Howard-Smith from Langston University presented a seminar in Hubbard Hall this week to encourage students that even small beginnings can lead to dream careers.

Langston University is the only historically Black college or university in Oklahoma. The school opened in 1898 on a budget of $5,000 in a Presbyterian church. She emphasized that although the biological science department at Langston University consists of one hallway, because of conversations and connections, the students have unique opportunities.

The department received $4.9 million from NASA to conduct a research project in five years. Through Langston University’s NASA Advanced Research in Biology Center, students can research space exploration immunology to study how gravity affects the bodies of astronauts in space.

“See? Small beginnings, large successes,” Howard-Smith said.

She briefly discussed how one’s socioeconomic, ethnic or racial background can get in the way of achievements, whether it be acceptance into a school, winning a scholarship or receiving a job offer.

“Make sure you’re keeping a positive attitude about everything,” Howard-Smith said. “If you keep a positive attitude and work hard, you’ll get to where you want to go.”