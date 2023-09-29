Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Langston University professor urges audience to take opportunities

Loren Amelunke, ReporterSeptember 29, 2023
Langston+University+professor+urges+audience+to+take+opportunities
Wren Johnson

Christianna Howard-Smith from Langston University presented a seminar in Hubbard Hall this week to encourage students that even small beginnings can lead to dream careers.

Langston University is the only historically Black college or university in Oklahoma. The school opened in 1898 on a budget of $5,000 in a Presbyterian church. She emphasized that although the biological science department at Langston University consists of one hallway, because of conversations and connections, the students have unique opportunities.

The department received $4.9 million from NASA to conduct a research project in five years. Through Langston University’s NASA Advanced Research in Biology Center, students can research space exploration immunology to study how gravity affects the bodies of astronauts in space. 

“See? Small beginnings, large successes,” Howard-Smith said. 

She briefly discussed how one’s socioeconomic, ethnic or racial background can get in the way of achievements, whether it be acceptance into a school, winning a scholarship or receiving a job offer. 

“Make sure you’re keeping a positive attitude about everything,” Howard-Smith said. “If you keep a positive attitude and work hard, you’ll get to where you want to go.”
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Loren Amelunke, Reporter
Loren Amelunke is a first-year reporter for The Sunflower. She is a sophomore at Wichita State, currently pursuing a psychology major. She loves to write poetry and hopes to publish a poetry book in the near future.
Wren Johnson, Illustrator/Designer
Wren Johnson is an illustrator for The Sunflower. Johnson is a third-year Communications major that loves chickens. In her free time she likes to read, draw, and hang out with friends. Johnson uses she/her pronouns.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2023 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *