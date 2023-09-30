Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: Suspenders4Hope 5K Run

To honor the lives of individuals lost to suicide as well as to support conversations about mental health, the third annual Suspenders4Hope 5K and one-mile memorial walk was held outside the Steve Clark YMCA at Wichita State on Sept. 30.
Mia Hennen, Editor in ChiefSeptember 30, 2023
Mia Hennen
After crossing the finish line together, Kate and Matt Anthony kiss at the Suspenders4Hope 5k. Kate won second place in the women’s 40-49-year-old category of the race, while Matt won second in the 50-59-year-old category for the men.
Mia Hennen
