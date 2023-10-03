REVIEW: T-swirl crepe ‘takes the crepe’ with delicious, gluten-free treats

If you are looking for a unique, gluten-free dessert, look no further than T-swirl Crepe. Located in the Regency Lakes Shopping Center, the New York-based chain offers a large variety of both sweet and savory Japanese crepes for customers to enjoy.

Unlike French crepes, Japanese crepes are typically gluten-free because they are made with rice flour. T-swirl is Wichita’s first Japanese crepe shop, and there is no shortage of crepes to choose from. The shop offers 14 savory and 15 sweet crepes for customers to try. A variety of drinks – including boba tea, smoothies, slushes and more – is also available.

I tried the wild berries sweet crepe, which comes with strawberries, blueberries and raspberries. It also includes custard cream, whipped yogurt, chocolate pearls and granola.

The crepe was delicious. The outside was more crisp than I expected, but the inside was still fluffy. The fruit tasted bright and fresh, and the crepe itself was sweet without being overwhelming.

The general atmosphere of T-swirl was also pleasant. Customers can order at the register or at one of the two kiosks at the front of the store. The staff was friendly, and the wait-time was very reasonable; it only took about 10 minutes for my crepe to be ready. The store also played lo-fi versions of many popular songs, creating a calm feeling that was furthered by the fake succulents and greenery placed all around.

The only downside to T-swirl is that it can be a little expensive. A typical crepe costs between $9 and $12, but customers can also buy a mini version of most sweet crepes for around $7. However, the crepes are well worth the cost and filled generously with toppings.

If you find yourself in the area, give T-swirl Crepe a try. With a wide selection of both savory and sweet gluten-free options, there is bound to be something for everyone.