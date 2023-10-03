Baseball focuses on acclimating 34 new players

With 34 new players and only 11 returners, a recent challenge for Wichita State’s baseball team has been regaining team culture to create a lineup bound for success.

During the first couple weeks of classes, the team participated in multiple bonding activities to build trust with one another.

The baseball team played a handful of scrimmages last week to acclimate their new players and give pitchers a chance for real gameplay.

“That right now is really what we’re trying to gel because if we can get that, we’re going to have really good balance, and we will be subject to the matchup that we’re gonna be playing,” Head Coach Brian Green said.

Green recognizes the need to adapt but also knows the areas where the team is already strong.

“We have on our roster, right now, an opportunity potentially to play a lot of left-handed hitters, and we have a lot of right-handed hitters who could face a left-handed guy with a breaking ball,” Green said.

Sophomore returner and outfielder Jaden Gustafson said the team is bonding faster than he anticipated.

“We have 30-some new players from all different types of schools,” Gustafson said. “You would think it would take a really long time, but I think we’re gelling pretty fast.”

Junior transfer and infielder Ryan Callahan said that being an older player on the team is a new role he’s taking on. He’s also holding a leadership position with all of the new guys, including 18 freshmen. .

“I’d say the returners have done a good job of making it easier on all the newcomers,” Callahan said. “As far as the freshmen on the team, they have (a) really good work ethic. They’ve got big personalities. They’re happy to be here.”

