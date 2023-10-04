‘It’s like a serotonin-booster’: SAC hosts Build-A-Friend event for Shocktoberfest

Maegan Vincent Johnathan Damas builds his bear during the event in the RSC. On Oct. 3, WSU’s Student Activities Council hosted a Build-A-Friend event.

Students lined up inside the Rhatigan Student Center late Tuesday morning as the Wichita State Student Activities Council hosted its Build-A-Friend event.

This is the first time the Student Activities Council (SAC) has hosted the event where students could build their own stuffed bear complete with a mini WSU shirt for the stuffed animal.

NaKayla Murff, the student activities coordinator, said SAC had the idea for a build-a-friend event years ago, but the idea was filtered out.

“It gives students something to have and cherish for WSU, so we wanted to bring the idea back,” Murff said.x

The group had 250 bears to hand out; within 30 minutes of the event’s start, all the bears had been handed out. Murff said that she thinks these events bring unity and awareness to campus.

“It’s important for our students to feel connected by having these activities and these programs,” Murff said. “It brings a sense of homecoming, in a way.”

WSU student Emily Froese agreed with Murff, saying the event helped her feel connected to campus and other students.

“I think it can really help students bond and come together,” Froese said. “They have pride in their school, and I love seeing how excited everyone is for events like this.”

“Like, my bear and I have matching shirts,” Froese said. “How can I not love an event like this?”

WSU student Sandra Teichroeb agreed, commenting on how it was the perfect midday motivator.

“It’s like a boost of serotonin,” Teichroeb said. “The long wait in line is worth it if I get a free bear. It’s just a really nice thing to brighten up your day.”

Build-A-Friend was part of WSU’s Shocktoberfest, Wichita State’s annual week-long series of events and programs to celebrate Shocker pride and students. Wu’s Birthday Bash, Wu’s Big Event, Shocker Madness and Dine with the Deans are just a few of the events in celebration of Shocktoberfest.

Shocktoberfest is hosted by the SAC to bring students and faculty together to celebrate their Shocker pride.

“I really enjoy (these events),” Jyavon Hill, a WSU student, said. “It actually brings a light to my heart and feels really to know that there are little events like (Build-A-Friend).”

“It’s important because a lot of people are divided on campus,” Hill said. “But these events bring people together.”