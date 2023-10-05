Women of Wichita State hold vintage fundraiser for scholarships

Shelby DuVall Sofia Polanco Botteselle and Natanya Ordoñez admire the Wu finger puppets from the Women of WSU auction and fundraiser on Oct. 3.

The Women of Wichita State (WWSU) put together a unique, vintage fundraiser with the goal of raising at least $1,000 in scholarship funds.

This year, WWSU decided to collect and auction donations of vintage merchandise and apparel related to WSU. Some of these items included a 1997-1998 signed WSU baseball, a “Go Shocks!” Tiki Totem, a 1998 College World Series Champions Cap, and even framed photographs of WSU’s marching band from 1982.

Angela Paul, the president of WWSU, emphasized the importance of seeing the items in person despite the silent auction being held online from Sept. 27 through Oct. 3.

“It’s also nice to see these pieces in person, especially this (auction),” Paul said. “Our other auctions have been a little more with generic type of merchandise, like a basket of things for the bath.”

Anne Marie Brown, the second vice president and scholarship chair, organized the fundraiser. She aims to help WSU students complete their education through scholarships.

“They’ll continue and complete their education and go on and do great things that will benefit others,” Brown said. “Their stories are just so heartfelt. Families can’t help them or this or that, so I just feel happy to help them as much as we can.”

Brown also emphasized the importance of everyone who contributed to the vintage market fundraiser.

“We appreciate the faculty, staff, alumni and friends over in the sports athletic department for their contributions, and thank you to our buyers as well,” Brown said. “They’re helping us continue to award scholarships.”According to the WWSU scholarship page, applications open in late February 2024 and require students to include a personal statement and an unofficial WSU transcript. For more information, go to their website.