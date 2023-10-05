Great Plains renaissance festival combines modern, historical culture

Lords, ladies, fairies, imps and dragons alike flocked from across the country to the Great Plains Renaissance and Scottish Festival.

Renaissance faires are outdoor gatherings that aim to recreate a historical setting, in this case, the Renaissance that took place in Europe during the 15th, 16th and 17th centuries. They often boast merchants, food, cosplayers, historical reenactors and other entertainment.

The Great Plains Renaissance and Scottish Festival not only include the English Renaissance but also feature elements of Scottish culture such as kilts and bagpipes. Located in Sedgwick County Park, it takes place biannually in the spring and fall.

Many merchants can be found at the faire, selling novelty items such as historical fashion pieces, props and authentic weapons.

Megan Springs, the owner of the Ruffled Feather, is one merchant who sells handmade soaps, lotions and other natural products for skin.

“I grew up with the Society of Creative Anachronism, which is in charge of the organization doing all this, and I learned a lot about dancing and calligraphy and braiding hair and making garb, and so I just really enjoy being part of it. And it’s a great opportunity,” Springs said.

The Society for Creative Anachronism is a non-profit organization that researches and recreates historical cultures and skills such as art and combat. It has more than 30,000 members and organizes a variety of historical demonstrations, events and activities.

As cosplayers become more common at Renaissance faires, faire-goers are divided on the purpose of renaissance faires.

Springs said that Renaissance faires should aim to inform modern audiences about the past.

“I think it changed a little bit,” Springs said. “It was definitely more of a comic con feel the last few years. That, I think, does maybe take away a little bit from the academic part of it.”

Others feel that Renaissance faires are a place for freedom of expression, which should include historically accurate and inaccurate costumes.

Captain Siùsaidh Roasel of Unicorn Mist, as she introduced herself, is another long-time faire-goer, and has a similar perspective on the importance of Renaissance faires.

“I have always, always loved history, the pageantry, the pomp and circumstance – not so much the lack of hygiene – and those things,” Roasel said. “But to me, a Renaissance festival or Viking festival, or any kind of festival that is historically based, brings that to life. But it brings to life the best part.”

She says that Renaissance faires are a place to encourage one’s imagination and curiosities.

“I can let my imagination come out and run free,” Roasel said. “I can be me, yet not be me.”

She also explained that the Renaissance faire is a place where she can explore self-expression.

“I get to dress in wonderful outfits,” Roasel said. “I’m not just a privateer captain … I have been a Viking sword mistress, earth priestess. I have been a sword witch, or just a plain, saucy, down-to-earth lady of the village.”

Roasel enjoys encouraging children to explore the unknown and that the Renaissance faire is a great place to do that.

“For those that have never been to any kind of a reenactment, or festival, or faire, please come. It’s something everyone in the family can enjoy,” Roasel said.

While faire-goers are divided on the purpose of Renaissance faires, they still enjoyed the event side by side and had the opportunity to appreciate the Renaissance era and Scottish culture.

The faire also hosted Raptors Keep Birds of Prey, which showcased hawks, owls and vultures, and Heroic Knights of Old Jousting, who joust tournament-style on horseback. The Parade of Scottish Clans and Pipe Bands, who dress in kilts and play the bagpipes, were among many other parties there as well. The festival also featured games such as ax throwing and human shoe toss, where contestants can win small shiny trinkets.

More information about The Great Plains Renaissance and Scottish Festival and upcoming events can be found on the faire’s website.

Information about Renaissance faires inside and outside of Wichita can be found online at The Renlist and at Mister’s Realm.