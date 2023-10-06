REVIEW: ‘Bob’s Burgers’ season 14 debut delivers familiar feel with a western twist

Photo courtesy of Fox Studios

My October began with the release of the 14th season of “Bob’s Burgers,” an animated sitcom focused on the Belcher family.

“Bob’s Burgers” has been one of my comfort shows since high school. One of the best things about the show is, despite all the tensions throughout the episodes, the family still loves and cares about each other (unlike many other family sitcoms).

The first episode, “Fight at the Not Okay Chore-ral,” debuted on Oct. 1 on Fox and was available on Hulu the next day.

The episode’s plot revolves around the parents wanting the kids to help with chores, and the kids taking a hard stance against it, like a cowboy resistance. In classic “Bob’s Burgers” style, the conflict unfurls while the family is telling a story together, which happens to take place in a western setting.

The western setting is a fitting choice for the “Bob’s Burgers” cast to be featured in. The setting made for dramatic storytelling about a lighthearted topic and included amazing costume design for many familiar characters. Bob, drawn with a handlebar mustache, played the voice of reason while Linda and Louise battled it out gunslinger style.

The episode strangely shared a lot of themes with Red Dead Redemption II, one of my favorite video games, which takes place during a time in American history when cowboys fought against the changing status quo and laws of the country. The kids play the role of the rebellious outlaws, while the parents attempt to instill the “well mannered west.”

I’m a big fan of animation, and the first episode reignited my excitement for the upcoming season of Bob’s Burgers. Though the Belchers may not be the most successful family, they provide a view of an American family that is comfortable and full of love.

The 14th season will be shorter than average due to the Writers Guild of America strike, which ended on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Jess Sims, a storyboard artist on “Bob’s Burgers,” revealed in a TikTok on Aug. 7 that the artists had run out of scripts to work on. Instead of the average 22 episode run, it will be 18 episodes long.

New episodes of the show will be released Sundays on Fox and Mondays on Hulu.