Dine with the Deans creates connections over breakfast

Ainsley Smyth Students, faculty members and university deans enjoyed a light breakfast together as they chatted about college initiatives and related subjects. Dine with the Deans was hosted on Oct. 4 as a part of Shocktoberfest, a week-long series of events on campus.

Students chatted with the deans of their colleges and other faculty over breakfast in the Rhatigan Student Center. According to Chelsea Redger-Marquardt, the assistant dean of Cohen Honors College, the donuts were a hit.

“There have been some great honors students that popped by and got some breakfast and chatted,” she said. “It’s always fun to have that kind of informal moment to chat, and it’s a great time in the semester to see how their classes are going.”

Dine with the Deans is a yearly event held by Student Engagement, Advocacy and Leadership (SEAL) intended to allow students to meet and talk to the deans.

“It’s a great way for students to be able to interact with their academic dean and get some questions answered,” Tia Hill, assistant director of SEAL, said.

Jeffrey Thomas, a sophomore studying electrical engineering who went to the breakfast, said he was able to connect with the chair of the Applied Engineering program over his work in the College of Engineering’s Project Innovation Hub lab.

“We talked about some of the projects I’ve been working on and about the program,” he said.

This was Thomas’s first time attending Dine with the Deans.

“I love talking with people about engineering and why I’m here,” he said. “It’s always cool to just find people with similar interests.”

Dine with the Deans is part of Shocktoberfest, a week-long series of events on campus. Shocktoberfest has been held every fall since 1991.

“We’ve got a lot of other amazing events going on, including the parade and patio party on Friday and Shocker Madness on Saturday,” Hill said.

Shocktoberfest will feature events through Sunday. This year’s theme highlights the 75th birthday of WuShock.