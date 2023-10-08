‘Women in Islam’ speech aims to offer Muslim students source of empowerment, solace through religion

Gallery • 2 Photos Monique Bever Ustadha Fatima Lette presents her "Women in Islam" lecture on Oct. 5 in Woolsey Hall. Lette was featured as a guest speaker at the Women in Islam event coordinated by the Muslim Student Association.

“There’s always some kind of Islamophobic type of situation. And the first person to feel the brunt of that is your Muslim woman or Muslim sisters,” Ustadha Fatima Lette, an instructor at the Qalam Institute, said.

Lette was featured as a guest speaker at the Women in Islam event run by the Muslim Student Association on Oct. 5, geared to enlighten students on the role and importance of women in Islam.

Four topics were discussed: Exploring the Lives of Inspiring Women, Understanding Women’s Rights in Islam, The Vital Role of Women’s Education Today, and Modern Feminism vs Islamic Teachings, followed by a Q&A segment.

Ruqia Ariba, a management sciences and supply chain management master’s student, spoke on the first topic.

Ariba discussed the stories of four influential women in Islam: Khadijah, Maryam, Asiyah and Fatima.

“My speech will not do justice to the reality of their tremendous contributions in Islam,” Ariba said. “But my core self is still choosing to speak about them in hopes that their greatness will be known and emulated by many.”

Lette spoke on the second topic, “Understanding Women’s Rights in Islam.” She said that women in Islam have a “plethora” of rights but that the topic is common because many times in the Quran, it can be difficult to tell whether the content talked just to men or if it included women as well.

“The language of the Quran is the Arabic language,” Lette said. “And what we know of the Arabic language is that it’s actually an inclusive language when you use the masculine form.”

Lette, who also teaches and serves her community at the Roswell Community Masjid in Atlanta, Georgia, delivered the speech for the third topic, “The Vital Role of Women’s Education Today.” She said that there are misconceptions about Islam that women’s education is not prioritized or encouraged.

“What we see from our own tradition and our own scripture is the complete opposite,” Lette said. “That there is a level of emphasis and importance on one seeking knowledge and one being educated.”

Ariba ended the discussion with the last topic, “Modern Feminism vs. Islamic Teachings.”

“Both feminism and Islam share a common ground in condemning the oppression of women and affirming the right to own property and have their independent choices,” Ariba said. “It is crucial to acknowledge that these shared values are a testament to the universal desire for gender equality and justice.”

She drew parallels between the two philosophies.

“The feminist idea that the traditional gender role(s) are to be eliminated is opposed by the Islamic idea that the primary roles of a woman, that being of a servant of Allah, is of a wife and a mother,” Ariba said. “While this may appear to contradict feminist ideals, it is essential to recognize that the primary role of women in Islam as wives and mothers is not intended to limit their potential or value.”

During the question segment, students asked Lette questions about being a Muslim woman in tech and co-ed spaces, struggling with hijab/modesty, being a Muslim woman without marriage or children and what Muslim men can do to help Muslim women.

The event ended with refreshments and Isha (night) prayer on the main floor of Woolsey.