The Sunflower
The Sunflower

Letter to the Editor: Why I left Student Government

Jonathan StangerOctober 14, 2023
Jonathan+Stanger+asks+a+student+a+question+during+public+forum+on+Aug.+30s+Senate+meeting.+Stanger+served+as+at-large+Senator+before+leaving+Student+Government+Association.
Mia Hennen
Jonathan Stanger asks a student a question during public forum on Aug. 30’s Senate meeting. Stanger served as at-large Senator before leaving Student Government Association.

There have only been three times in my life where I have felt emotionally and physically distraught, and two of those times are because of SGA (Student Government Association). 

I have been looked down upon within my previous positions in student government and treated as not important. 

There has only been one time in my life that I can recall that I have felt physically unsafe, and it was from SGA. 

There have only been two times in my professional career that I have been yelled at, and both were from SGA. 

Student Government Association is a place for leadership and growth. These (above) should not be the takeaways but they are

That is why I am leaving Student Government.

It is of my view that many departments do not like SGA, and to that extent, neither do students. I regret having to leave, but it was a necessary improvement in my life.
About the Contributor
Mia Hennen, Editor in Chief
Mia Hennen is the current editor in chief for The Sunflower. Before becoming editor, Hennen was the news/managing editor. They are a junior at Wichita State majoring in English and minoring in communications and Spanish, hoping to pursue any career involving writing or editing. Hennen uses they/them pronouns.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
