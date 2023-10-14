Letter to the Editor: Why I left Student Government

Mia Hennen Jonathan Stanger asks a student a question during public forum on Aug. 30’s Senate meeting. Stanger served as at-large Senator before leaving Student Government Association.

There have only been three times in my life where I have felt emotionally and physically distraught, and two of those times are because of SGA (Student Government Association).

I have been looked down upon within my previous positions in student government and treated as not important.

There has only been one time in my life that I can recall that I have felt physically unsafe, and it was from SGA.

There have only been two times in my professional career that I have been yelled at, and both were from SGA.

Student Government Association is a place for leadership and growth. These (above) should not be the takeaways but they are.

That is why I am leaving Student Government.

It is of my view that many departments do not like SGA, and to that extent, neither do students. I regret having to leave, but it was a necessary improvement in my life.