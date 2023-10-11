Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

OPINION: Palestine has the right to defend itself, even if you can’t stomach it

Salsabila Attaria, Arts & culture editorOctober 11, 2023
%28Illustration%29
Sascha Harvey
(Illustration)

I want you to imagine yourself as a young Palestinian boy, born in the early 2000s in Gaza. You grow up in what is essentially a concentration camp, a city under land, sea and air blockade by Israel since 2007. In 2008, you were spared from being one of the 313 children killed in Operation Cast Lead. In 2012, you understood a bit more about the world, and Israeli bombs rain down around you for eight days during Operation Pillar of Defense. In 2014, you are entering your preteen years and hear the story of four boys between the ages of 9 to 11, struck dead by Israeli missiles while playing soccer on the beach in Gaza. As a teenager, you hear the stories of Razan Al-Najjar and Eyad Al-Hallaq, and your anger grows. In 2021, Palestine catches the world’s attention as Gaza is targeted once again, entire families wiped out – but Israel continues its crimes without consequence. 

It’s 2023 now, and you’re an adult. You spent your childhood watching the genocide of your people as Israeli settlers frolic on Tel Aviv beaches and set Palestinian olive groves on fire. You are old enough to have heard your grandparents and parents’ stories of more of the same. Naturally, inevitably, the anger and the pain of living under occupation leads you to take action. 

Civil rights organizer and pan-Africanist Kwame Ture once wrote, “in order for nonviolence to work, your opponent must have a conscience,” as a criticism of the peaceful approach taken by other African-American leaders in the face of deadly anti-Blackness. 

To me, his words also address a fundamental failure in the western understanding of the Palestinian people and their cause: the white-hot spotlight on their self-defense after 75 years of indifference to violent colonization by Israel.

You cannot sit comfortably in America, which is also stolen land, and pass moral judgment on an indigenous group struggling for liberation from an occupying force your country funds (especially when said natives actually have tried peaceful measures). If you believe that the solution to 75 years of occupation lies in peace talks and “sharing the land,” I strongly suggest you pick up a book and refresh your memory on how Haiti, Algeria and Vietnam achieved independence from their colonizers. 

Liberation isn’t pretty squares on an Instagram story or GoFundMes retweeted a thousand times. It’s painful, ugly and the product of long-endured systemic oppression. And never the fault of the colonized.

The outrage at Palestinians in Gaza, whether they are affiliated with Hamas or not, resorting to violence against their colonizer is selective and hypocritical. Where were your condemnations of civilian death in the indiscriminate bombings of Gaza in 2008, 2012, 2014 and 2021? Why weren’t you moved to call for peace every time Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers raided various cities in the West Bank and shot young Palestinian men for throwing rocks at fully armed tanks? What was your response every time a Palestinian was shot dead at a checkpoint for moving a hand too quickly, or when a Palestinian family was kicked out of its generational home to make room for some racist New Yorkers?

Palestinians who have lived under the thumb of Israeli violence their entire lives are labeled as terrorists. Yet it is Israel that routinely aims its missiles and bullets at residential buildings, medics and journalists. Somehow, Palestinians are the threat that needs to be neutralized when IDF is funded and stocked with cutting-edge technology by the most powerful country in the world

Our world has lost the plot so completely that it defends Israeli colonizers with state-of-the-art bomb shelters and Western countries of origin to comfortably cower in, but never the Palestinians with nothing but smuggled weaponry and rocks from the land they so proudly defend as theirs to protect themselves with.

To me, it seems that Israeli “civilians” got a taste, 75 years later, of the lived experience of those they stole the land from – and I find it incredibly difficult to find sympathy for them.

I urge you to take a step back from your fear of being falsely accused of antisemitism or supporting terrorism, and, instead, take the time to understand the Palestinian plight without the barrage of Western media constantly demonizing us – and choose to be on the correct side of history.  

3
View Comments (3)
About the Contributors
Salsabila Attaria, Arts and Culture Editor
Salsabila Attaria is the arts and culture editor for The Sunflower. Attaria is a health science major who hopes to attend medical school in the future. Attaria previously worked as a reporter and assistant news editor. She uses she/her pronouns.
Sascha Harvey, Opinion Editor
Sascha Harvey is the opinon editor for The Sunflower. A junior majoring in graphic design, this is Harvey's third year on staff and second year as a section editor. He is originally from Arkansas but has no accent to speak of (unless you listen really hard). The graphic design major enjoys covering feature stories and local news. His favorite quote is by Chris McCandless: "Happiness only real when shared." Harvey uses he/him pronouns.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2023 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (3)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • L

    LisaOct 11, 2023 at 6:58 pm

    Jews have been “indigenous” to the land known as Palestine since 1000 BC. Whose land is stolen?

    Reply
    https://thesunflower.com/76051/opinion/opinion-palestine-has-the-right-to-defend-itself-even-if-you-cant-stomach-it/#comment-8338
  • K

    KhalilOct 11, 2023 at 6:00 pm

    Great article

    Reply
    https://thesunflower.com/76051/opinion/opinion-palestine-has-the-right-to-defend-itself-even-if-you-cant-stomach-it/#comment-8337

  • AnonymousOct 11, 2023 at 5:58 pm

    Well said

    Reply
    https://thesunflower.com/76051/opinion/opinion-palestine-has-the-right-to-defend-itself-even-if-you-cant-stomach-it/#comment-8336