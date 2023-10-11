Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Basketball shifts into high gear for Shocker Madness

Melanie Rivera-Cortez, Sports EditorOctober 11, 2023
10.7+mens+scrimage-4
Gallery6 Photos
Kristy Mace
Junior Quincy Ballard prepares to dunk the ball during warmups for the Shocker Madness scrimmage game.

Shocker Madness provides the men’s and women’s basketball teams the opportunity to showcase their personality on the court before the beginning of their season. 

The event also featured a performance from the American rapper Tech N9ne, who performed a 40-minute set. 

Paul Mills, head coach for men’s basketball, said it is good to show fans what a real game would actually look like.

“It’s a chance for fans to get to know these players, you can kind of see some of their personality on the court,” Mills said. “They’re a fun group to be around.” 

Shocker Madness commenced with performances from the Shocker Sound Machine, Spirit Squad, followed by a presentation of all the varsity sports from Wichita State. 

A 12-minute scrimmage of the women’s basketball team followed, with the team split into two: the “Black Team” and “Yellow Team.”

The Black Team consisted of Sophia Goncalves, Daniela Abies, Tre’Zure Jobe,

Ornella Niankan and Sierra Morrow. The Yellow Team played with Aniya Bell, Salese Blow, Ella Anciaux, Jeniah Thompson and Ambah Kowcun. The Yellow Team won, 21-14. 

After a five-minute break, it was the men’s turn to take the court. The Black Team had Xavier Bell, Isaac Abidde, Kenny Pohto, Trevor McBride, Quincy Ballard and Harlond Beverly. The Yellow Team had Ronnie DeGray III, Colby Rogers, Henry Thengvall, Bijan Cortes, Dalen Ridgnal and Jacob Germany. The Black Team won, 35-31. 

“We really just wanted to have fun out there and I think to some degree, you saw some of the explosiveness out of some of the players,” Mills said.

Mills said he likes the group he has. 

“They’ve approached it the right way. They’ve done everything right,” Mills said. “Today was kind of more something for the fans than it was for us to get anything out of it from a basketball perspective.”

More information about Wichita State basketball can be found on goshockers.com.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Melanie Rivera-Cortez, Sports Editor
Kristy Mace, Photo Editor
Kristy Mace is the photo editor for The Sunflower. She's majoring in psychology. Currently a junior, Mace hopes to go on to get her Ph.D. and become a neuropsychologist. She also plays for Wichita State's bowling team and does professional photography aside from The Sunflower.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2023 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *