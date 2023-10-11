Wichita State softball to compete in Puerto Vallarta College Challenge

Wichita State softball will travel to Mexico in February to participate in the premiere Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.

They will play four games against; South Carolina (Feb. 15), Auburn (Feb. 16) and UC Davis (Feb. 17).

Head Coach Kristi Bredbenner said the challenge will provide softball a first-class experience and is excited to see the Shockers compete at a high level with some great teams.

Softball will return this season with six returners and their entire pitching staff but need to develop the talent to replace All-American Sydney McKinney.

The Puerto Vallarta College Challenge began in 2015 and was the first Division I softball event held outside the United States.

More information on Wichita State softball can be found at goshockers.com.