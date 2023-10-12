Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Men’s basketball repeats as preseason eighth in conference coaches’ poll

Trinity Ramm, Managing EditorOctober 12, 2023
Colby+Rogers+smiles+as+he+runs+back+across+the+court+after+scoring+two+points+for+his+team+in+the+scrimmage.
Kristy Mace
Colby Rogers smiles as he runs back across the court after scoring two points for his team in the scrimmage.

For the second year in the row, the men’s basketball team was selected by conference coaches to finish eighth in the American Athletic Conference.

Wichita State finished sixth in the American last season with a 9-9 record in conference play and a 17-15 record overall.

Both Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and Memphis received first place finish votes, with FAU receiving 11 votes to Memphis’s three.

No Shockers were selected for the preseason All-Conference First and Second Teams. Both teams, along with preseason Player of the Year honors, were dominated by conference newcomers: FAU, the University of Alabama-Birmingham and Rice University.

FAU guards Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin, both members of FAU’s Final Four squad from last season, were named Co-Preseason Player of Year.

Wichita State will play an exhibition game on Oct. 29 against Rogers State at Charles Koch Arena and begin their season at home on Nov. 6 against Lipscomb.

The full preseason coaches’ poll can be found here
