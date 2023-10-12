Culture shared through food and entertainment at Flavors of Latin America event

Gallery • 7 Photos Monique Bever Raices De Mi Tierra Ballet Folklórico dancers performed baile folklórico or "folkloric dance" in Echo Circle at the Office of Diversity and Inclusion's Flavors of Latin America event on Oct. 9.

The Flavors of Latin America event highlighted Hispanic culture with food, music and dance.

The event was held by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI) during Hispanic Heritage Month on Monday, Oct. 9 at the Echo Circle on campus.

Popular Hispanic dishes and drinks like elote, tortas, pan dulce (sweet bread), churros, duros de harina and aguas frescas were sold by Hispanic student organizations.

Hispanic American Leadership Organization, Society of Hispanic Engineers, the Renegade Rho Beta chapter, Kappa Delta Chi, and the Courageous Chi chapter of Lambda Pi Upsilon Sorority Latinas Poderosas Unidas Inc. ran the event in unison.

Spanish songs were played on a large stereo and could be enjoyed by attendees and those passing by.

Raices De Mi Tierra Ballet Folklórico dancers performed traditional “folkloric dances in the center of Echo Circle. Baile folklórico (folkloric dance) was pioneered in Mexico and is a style of dance characterized by extravagant costumes and movement with a storytelling component.