Review: ‘SIX’ refashions the tragic tale of Henry VIII’s six wives

The musical “SIX” tells the dark-sided stories of one of history’s most famous groups of women – the wives of Henry VIII. I had the opportunity to see it myself in September at the Century II theater, where my ticket cost $120. While it was expensive, I would argue it was completely worth it.

The visual elements, especially costume design, were eye-catching and the show itself was enjoyable. If you are someone who does not particularly like musicals but still wants to try entertainment of that caliber, “SIX” is the perfect musical for you – especially if you consider yourself a history buff or a feminist.

It is a modern re-telling of Henry VIII’s six wives: Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr, and more specifically, their competition for who was the “best.” It is set in more of a concert style, with lots of flashy and colorful lighting, audience participation, and a live band that performs behind the cast.

Each wife sings their own song that tells the story of their life, and each one has their own charm that not only allows the viewer to pick their favorite, but also has a modern vibe that is fun to listen to.

My favorite was Katherine Howard’s song. Hers is an upbeat, carefree song that slowly unveils disturbing, sad undertones of her life. It seems bright and fun until you listen to what she’s saying, and the live performance sent shivers down my spine.

Howard begins to break down on stage before she arrives at her last moments, and the tension was palpable; you could tell the room was absolutely stunned. We all had every right to be because not only was the music hard hitting, but the performance was so perfectly done.

Actually, the performances from each of the girls were fantastic; their vocals were absolutely beautiful. There was also a fun ending song that remixed each of the women’s solos, during this, the audience is invited to stand up and join in with beautiful lighting and confetti.

If I had the opportunity to go see “SIX” again, I would 1000%. I suggest anyone who’s looking for their next show, or just trying to dip their toes into musical theater, to see “SIX” immediately. It was an absolutely amazing experience, and I cannot stop listening to the soundtrack now.