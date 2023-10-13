Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

From Shakespeare to cowboys: Barry Corbin visits campus

Alexander Engledow, ReporterOctober 13, 2023
Barry+Corbin+speaks+during+a+Q%26A+event+in+Ahlberg+Hall+on+Oct.+6.+Corbin+told+various+stories+of+his+experiences+as+an+actor%2C+and+shared+advice+that+made+him+a+better+actor.
Kristy Mace
Barry Corbin speaks during a Q&A event in Ahlberg Hall on Oct. 6. Corbin told various stories of his experiences as an actor, and shared advice that made him a better actor.
10.6+barry+corbin-3
Gallery6 Photos
Kristy Mace
Barry Corbin speaks during a Q&A event in Ahlberg Hall on Oct. 6. Corbin told various stories of his experiences as an actor, and shared advice that made him a better actor.

Seasoned actor, marine and southern gentleman Barry Corbin visited campus on Oct. 6 to regale stories about his life and career.

The main portion of this event featured a question and answer section, lasting around 50 minutes of the total hour Corbin was set to speak. A variety of questions were asked about different topics ranging from the movie “War Games” to keepsakes from previous projects.

The audience, consisting of faculty, students and community members, listened to all of his stories. Scattered laughter could be heard throughout the event. Both Corbin’s introduction and farewell garnered loud extended applause from the room.

“When I heard about it, my mom said, ‘you should go,’” Elena Ortega, a psychology major, said.

Ortega and her family have watched some of Corbin’s films, and her father said he felt connected to Corbin because both served in the Marines..

Corbin was in town for the Tallgrass Film Festival, where the short film “Trail End,” starring himself, was to be screened.

“Trail End” was filmed in 2007, but some of Corbin’s most notable works are older than that.

“I’ve talked to college-aged people who said ‘Urban Cowboy’ was their favorite movie,” Corbin said. “We made that over 40 years ago.”
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Alexander Engledow, Reporter
Alexander Engledow is a first-year reporter with The Sunflower. Engledow is a freshman majoring in Secondary Education with a focus on History and Government. He can also be found shoutcasting for the eSports team on campus. Engledow uses he/him pronouns.
Kristy Mace, Photo Editor
Kristy Mace is the photo editor for The Sunflower. She's majoring in psychology. Currently a junior, Mace hopes to go on to get her Ph.D. and become a neuropsychologist. She also plays for Wichita State's bowling team and does professional photography aside from The Sunflower.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2023 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *