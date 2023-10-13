From Shakespeare to cowboys: Barry Corbin visits campus

Kristy Mace Barry Corbin speaks during a Q&A event in Ahlberg Hall on Oct. 6. Corbin told various stories of his experiences as an actor, and shared advice that made him a better actor.

Seasoned actor, marine and southern gentleman Barry Corbin visited campus on Oct. 6 to regale stories about his life and career.

The main portion of this event featured a question and answer section, lasting around 50 minutes of the total hour Corbin was set to speak. A variety of questions were asked about different topics ranging from the movie “War Games” to keepsakes from previous projects.

The audience, consisting of faculty, students and community members, listened to all of his stories. Scattered laughter could be heard throughout the event. Both Corbin’s introduction and farewell garnered loud extended applause from the room.

“When I heard about it, my mom said, ‘you should go,’” Elena Ortega, a psychology major, said.

Ortega and her family have watched some of Corbin’s films, and her father said he felt connected to Corbin because both served in the Marines..

Corbin was in town for the Tallgrass Film Festival, where the short film “Trail End,” starring himself, was to be screened.

“Trail End” was filmed in 2007, but some of Corbin’s most notable works are older than that.

“I’ve talked to college-aged people who said ‘Urban Cowboy’ was their favorite movie,” Corbin said. “We made that over 40 years ago.”