OPINION: Tattoos should be meaningful

From what I see, every tattoo inked on the body has a meaning, at least, to the person who has them.

Whatever tattoos people are getting presents a clear motion that the subject or idea from the inking has a direct mental tie to them. The tattoos could be something with status, like a band logo, or a personal solace, like an animal or the name of someone close.

The part of the body where the tattoos are inked is also important. It may seem thoughtless to decide where to put the tattoos. People put them on their legs, arms, backs, stomachs, etc. They put them wherever it is essential. To people, the spot shows the connection between them and their tattoo. If the tattoo is more showcased, like on the arm or the leg, it reveals that someone is more prideful about it. If it is on the ankle, back, or stomach, it reveals that the tattoo is more personal and reserved to them.

The size of the tattoo also shows how much it means to them. The bigger it is shows a more flaunted, attached nature. The smaller it is shows a more personal and private connection.

Before someone gets a tattoo, the question arises if it is the best way to express themself. Why not be represented in a piece of merchandise or a painting they own? It isn’t the same. Tattoos show other people who the wearer is and what they are as they should be. It is as if tattoos show the wearer’s obligation, what they need to express to others.

Like how an art style voices an artist’s way of thinking, tattoos voice the wearer’s personality. Tattoos of small crosses and the name of the wearer’s children represent a humble, religious, family man. A medium-sized Cactus Jack on the inner arm shows a spiritual affiliation for Travis Scott, either as the artist, the person, or both. Both examples give others an idea of what kind of person they are seeing or interacting with. It does it all without a word being said. The idea comes across and any viewer exposes themself to something unique.

Many tattoos can be classified as art. One look at a masterpiece of a mosaic, tribunal turtle or wavy lines stagnating around a person’s arm can be interpreted in any number of ways. It’s almost like anyone with tattoos is a walking, talking painting. Something like that should be viewed and understood.