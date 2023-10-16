OPINION: Tattoos shouldn’t require a deeper meaning

Tattoos are something everyone knows. Like them or hate them, they are a pretty big part of life in the 21st century. Tattoos have existed for centuries, but have gained mainstream popularity in the modern era.

Often, people who have tattoos get a bad reputation due to the correlations between tattoos and gang activity in the past. Today, they are more accepted and less associated with gangs, but they are still considered taboo if you don’t follow the unspoken “guideline” that tattoos must be meaningful.

Despite the general modern consensus that tattoos aren’t gang related, there are still some prejudices surrounding the idea of tattoos. Tattoo placement and design can still have social and economic impacts on a person. For example, it may be harder for someone with a face tattoo to get a job, as some interviewers feel this potential employee’s looks may affect the company’s image, no matter how hard of a worker the person is.

There are some thoughts that if a tattoo has meaning, life will be easier, no matter the placement. A face tattoo may fare better in a job interview if there is a deep connection to the design itself and placement.

I can understand this fear, but I think this unspoken rule is ridiculous and irrelevant.

Our bodies are a blank canvas meant for decoration, if one so desires, and we should be able to “decorate” it how we see fit. If I want to tattoo a cool looking sword on my spine, it doesn’t have to have any deeper meaning attached to it, other than maybe I really like swords.

If I want to tattoo a funky frog wearing a wizard hat on my ankle, it doesn’t have to have some heartfelt story about how my late great-great grandmother was secretly a frog wearing a wizard hat.

Tattoos can, of course, still have some deeper meaning. My elephant tattoo is to honor my great grandmother who really loved elephants – I mean, her entire house was covered in elephant memorabilia. But not every single tattoo needs to have a deep connection like that.

Tattoos are still art, even if there isn’t a “real meaning” attached to it.