Wichita Journalism Collaborative launches joint coverage on housing issues

Housing prices in Wichita increased an average of 30% in 22 months. Sedgwick County’s rent has been up at least 8.5% since 2019. We all desire a place to call home, but is attainable quality housing too far out of reach for many Wichitans? Members of the Wichita Journalism Collaborative (WJC) see the housing disparities in our community whether it be individuals experiencing homelessness, young professionals seeking to buy their first home, or senior citizens having safe and affordable housing. An individual’s sense of home can impact every aspect of their personhood. That’s why the WJC is setting out on a quest to answer: What are the root problems with a growing lack of affordable housing in Wichita? What would close the gap? The WJC seeks to highlight the misalignment of housing options at various income levels and geographic locations across the city. As a collaborative, we will elevate the conversation on housing by informing citizens, encouraging civic engagement, and holding local government accountable for its role in addressing the problem.

The Wichita Journalism Collaborative is a coalition of newsrooms and community partners joining forces to help meet news and information needs in and around Wichita. WJC is funded by a gift from the News and Info Fund at the Wichita Foundation.

The collaborative partners include: The Active Age, The Community Voice, The Journal (Kansas Leadership Center), KMUW, KSN-TV, The Sunflower, The Wichita Beacon, The Wichita Eagle, the Wichita Public Library, Planeta Venus and The Elliott School of Communication at Wichita State University.

Members of the collaborative are also available to connect with community members during News Connect every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Advanced Learning Library.