This week’s news in brief — Oct. 15

Fall Break starts this Saturday, no classes held

There will be no classes Saturday through Tuesday for WSU’s Fall Break. Offices will still be open on Oct. 16-17.

Wichita State’s new Retiree Association

Last week at the annual WSU Retiree Breakfast, the new WSU Retiree Association was announced. The goal of this association is to keep retired staff and faculty connected and engaged with the university after leaving. Some benefits WSURA members will have include:

Free campus parking

Access to Ablah Library

Discounted dining

A free membership for Campus Recreation

Strategic Enrollment Celebration to take place this November

The Office of Academic Affairs is hosting a Strategic Enrollment Management Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 2. The celebration is recognizing hard work for the fall semester. The event is come and go from 3-5 p.m. in the Rhatigan Student Center. To RSVP, click here.

WSU is a finalist for Innovation and Economic Prosperity University Award

Wichita State’s Innovation Campus was highlighted in a spotlight by The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities. This comes from WSU being a top five finalist for the association’s Innovation and Economic Prosperity University Awards.

Institutions being considered for these awards have worked to advance economic well-being through talent, place, innovation and connections. Winners will be announced in Seattle, Washington, between Nov. 12-24.

Shocker Sports Bar Grill and Lanes offers new Pizza of the Month

Shocker Sports Bar Grill and Lanes’ “Pizza of the Month” for October is the Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza. This pizza comes with grilled chicken, pepper smoked bacon, tomatoes, green onions, cheddar and mozzarella cheese and is topped with a ranch-styled sauce.

If you are not a fan of this month’s pizza, they also offer a variety of salads, sandwiches, wraps and wings. They are located in the Rhatigan Student Center on the lower level. For more information on their entertainment and hours, click here.

Student Health Services offers flu and COVID shots

Student Health Services (SHS) is offering flu and COVID vaccinations for faculty, staff and students while supplies last. Those interested are encouraged to make an over the phone appointment at 316-978-4792 as soon as possible.

The following are requirements to get a vaccination at the SHS:

18 years of age or older Must be currently enrolled or employed by WSU Must be 10 days past a positive COVID test or symptoms.

Flu vaccinations are $25 plus an administration fee, and COVID boosters are $125 plus the administration fee. Click here for more information.

Volunteers need for Fall 2023 Commencement

WSU is looking for volunteers to help during the Fall 2023 Commencement ceremony. Commencement will be on Sunday, Dec. 17 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. The role of volunteers will be to welcome guests at the event. To sign up as a volunteer, click here.

Student Health Services holds National Drug Take Back Day

The Student Health Services is taking unused or expired medication through Oct. 27. These items can be dropped off anonymously by students, faculty and staff, and SHS will dispose of them safely. The SHS is located at the Steve Clark YMCA in the Student Wellness Center and is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Ablah Library hosts Halloween ComicFest

Ablah Library is hosting their Halloween ComicFest on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 1-3 p.m. Students can enjoy a variety of comics, candy, a selfie station and the chance to win a mystery bag. To enter to win, follow WSU’s library on Instagram @wsulibrary, and tag them in a Halloween-themed selfie.

Medicine and AI Presentation to take place in late October

Dr. Brett Grizzell and Dr. Bassem Chehab from Ascension Via Christi will present “Medicine in the Age of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation” on Friday, Oct. 27. The College of Health Professions is hosting this event in the CAC Theater.

These professionals will talk about new technologies that are transforming the health care and medicine fields. Click here to learn more about the event.

Trans/Gender Non-conforming Support Group

A Trans/Gender non-confroming student support group will meet Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. online at no cost. If you are interested in joining, contact Rachel Amerson at [email protected] for a link to the session.