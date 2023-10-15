Keeping up with the crime log – Oct. 15

Suspicious explosion reported near Child Development Center

On Saturday, Sept. 30, an explosion north of the Child Development Center (CDC) was reported by a CDC worker. The explosion was described as loud with a flash of light. The witness said it could have been fireworks or gunshots. Police searched the parking lot and nearby neighborhood but found no evidence of an explosion.

Chairs missing at Jersey Mikes

On Monday, Oct. 2, a worker at Jersey Mike’s Subs reported someone throwing their patio chairs into a nearby pond. The chairs began going missing the week before.

The night before the Oct. 2 incident, it is reported five additional chairs went missing. Two of these were retrieved by workers, but the rest were still in the pond.

Officers reviewed camera footage from Jersey Mikes, and an individual can be seen throwing the five chairs into the pond. The individual then gets into a vehicle and drives off.

Airpod and bitcoin salesmen reported of harassment at RSC

On Friday, Oct. 6, two males were reported of following and harassing people on the south end of the Rhatigan Student Center.

A WSU police officer received witness reports from multiple students. A student reported two males “trying to sell airpods for $60 and speaking loudly.” The individuals were described as not only aggressively speaking loud, but aggressively trying to sell the airpods and bitcoin.