REVIEW: Insomnia Cookies offers midnight snacking done right

Insomnia Cookies opened last Friday, satisfying late night cravings with delicious cookies.

The bakery is located inside Union Station in the heart of downtown near Douglas and Mead. The exterior has an industrial look with a slanted roof and purple decorations that fits right into the vibe of downtown. The shop itself is pretty small with some indoor seating and an outdoor patio facing the large plaza outside of Union Station.

Unlike Crumbl cookies, Insomnia Cookies doesn’t have a completely rotating menu. Most of its menu is available year-round, with a few rotating cookies based on the months. During October, its limited edition cookies include chocolate caramel pretzel, candy apple, french toast, vegan cold brew and more.

The classic cookies are $2.65 and the deluxe cookies are $4.15. They have a large menu with a lot of variety that would satisfy many people’s pallets. The only problem is if you are indecisive like me, but there are so many good options that you’ve just got to try.

The prices are pretty good if you are shopping for a few cookies, but honestly it’s a little pricey if you get more than 6 cookies, especially if you get deluxe cookies. If you’re sharing, it’s much easier on the wallet.

The cookies are delicious, with a crispy edge and a warm gooey center. I tried the chocolate chunk and snickerdoodle cookies. Both hit the spot, but the chocolate chunk is a must have if you go.

I also tried a “cookie-wich,” or ice cream between two cookies, so I could get a taste of their ice cream. My cookie-wich featured chocolate chunk and double chocolate chunk cookies and the Caramellionaire ice cream. It’s definitely one of the best things I’ve ever eaten.

I love sweets, but I have sensitive teeth, so I’m very particular about balance, but neither the cookie nor ice cream were overpowering. The crispy chocolate chunk cookies with the melty salted caramel ice cream interior made for an enjoyable experience.

Insomnia Cookies also offers gluten free cookies, which a few of my coworkers tried, and they said they enjoy them. One thing to consider if you are gluten-free or gluten sensitive is that all of their ice cream, except chocolate and vanilla, includes chunks of cookies, so make sure and check with your cashier!

Insomnia Cookies also states that its “Gluten-free products are prepared in an environment where there is a risk of gluten exposure. Therefore, Insomnia Cookies DOES NOT recommend these items for guests with Celiac disease.”

One of the best things about Insomnia Cookies is its hours. They offer delivery until 3 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through their website and app. They also deliver through UberEats and DoorDash.

With so many colleges in and around Wichita, I’m constantly surprised by the lack of businesses catering to students, as most places (besides bars) don’t stay open past 11. It’s nice to have somewhere to satisfy a late night sweet tooth without having to leave your house, especially on weekends.

My budget and poor impulse control will not be able to handle the introduction of a new treat to my list of cravings. If you find yourself downtown, or up late looking for a snack, Insomnia Cookies is a must-have.