Volleyball wins two against Tulane to extend winning streak

Wichita State volleyball won twice on the road against Tulane on Friday and Saturday, extending their win streak to five. The Shockers have won 10 of their last 11 matches.

Friday

On Oct. 13, the Shockers came from behind to beat the Green Wave as they turned a 2-1 sets deficit into a 3-2 win (25-20 WSU, 25-20 Tulane, 25-21 Tulane, 25-20 WSU, 15-13 WSU).

Wichita State led early in every set except the third. The decisive fifth set, a back-and-forth affair, was clinched on a kill by senior outside hitter Brylee Kelly.

Kelly notched 20 kills and hit .381 in the match. Senior opposite hitter Sophia Rohling and junior middle blocker Natalie Foster continued their excellent seasons, hitting .300 and .417, with 19 and 14 kills, respectively. Senior setter Izzi Strand set a new career-high with 60 assists.

Saturday

Following Friday’s nail-biting match, the Shockers swept past Tulane 3-0 (27-25, 25-18, 25-9) in Saturday’s matchup.

Tulane came back from a 19-9 deficit to tie the first set at 23. Wichita State had two chances at set point to win, but Tulane responded each time. The set finally ended after a Kelly kill and Foster tip.

The final two sets were controlled by the Shockers the whole way, highlighted by an 8-0 Wichita State run to start the third set.

The Shockers had a balanced attack throughout the match. Kelly led the team with 11 kills, Rohling had 10 and Foster, junior middle blocker Morgan Stout, and junior outside hitter Barbara Koehler all had nine. Strand once again led the team with 37 assists, and sophomore Gabi Maas had 15 digs.

Wichita State improved to 13-5 on the year and 7-1 in conference play. The Shockers will play Tulsa in Charles Koch Arena on Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21. More information on Wichita State volleyball can be found at goshockers.com.