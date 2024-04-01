Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

OPINION: Why young students should vote in SGA

Tyler Guthrie, ColumnistApril 1, 2024
Speaker+of+the+Senate+Kylee+Hower+and+Matthew+Phan%2C+engineering+senator%2C+at+the+first+presidential+debate+on+March+20.+Hower+and+Phan+are+running+for+president+and+vice+president%2C+respectively.
Garima Thapa
Speaker of the Senate Kylee Hower and Matthew Phan, engineering senator, at the first presidential debate on March 20. Hower and Phan are running for president and vice president, respectively.

The best involvement for anyone who takes an interest in our Student Government Association (SGA) can do is to vote. It allows our students to get involved in SGA and understand the university’s politics with its candidates and their policies. The best students to vote on SGA’s bills and in its elections are the younger students. 

For the students entering university right out of high school, SGA is a minor taste of the the American political system is about. SGA is directly modeled after the U.S. government, with its legislative, executive and judicial branches. Understanding members in each branch, their political beliefs, and their policies for the university and its students is the perfect precursor for understanding the country’s government. 

When a bill is proposed and passed between its branches, the student who has recently become fascinated by this small-scale government can study the bill and how it affects the university’s lifestyle and cast their vote.

This is about the exact same as an American who studies their government, political parties, and proposed bills; from that, they make an informed decision about what and how they will vote.

SGA and its positions on voting are important to the age range of late teenagers to early 20-year-olds the most. Whether these students live on campus or off, SGA’s policies and student laws will affect them directly or indirectly. Of course, the students who are in their late 20s and older will be affected, too, but a great chunk of this demographic is more involved and knowledgeable about the American government system, its elections and its bills to vote on.

The affairs of SGA will be less impressionable to them.; however, SGA’s impact is more noticeable to younger students. These students who care about these outcomes should take the initiative to determine which ways SGA is swaying its politics. 

Elections for presidential positions and council members will get young newcomers interested in politics especially. Young voters will see the process of electioneering, which includes the candidate’s campaigns and what kind of policies they have to bring to the university.

Election seasons have undoubtedly the most exciting yet crucial votes coming in, just like America’s election years. These voters will experience and learn the importance and thrill of voting for SGA and seeing their own impact afterward. 

