‘We’re all wieners here’: ICT Blocktoberfest hosts annual dachshund race

Gallery • 9 Photos Maegan Vincent Wesson the dachshund dresses up at Lightning McQueen in preparation for his big race. On Oct. 14, ICT Dachschund hosted their annual ICT Dachshund Races during Wichita's Blocktoberfest.

On the brisk morning of Saturday, Oct 14, people gathered in Naftzger Park for Wichita’s annual ICT Blocktoberfest. Among the local food trucks and vendors for the day’s event was a bustling crowd of dog lovers for ICT Dachshund’s annual “Run With The Weens” dachshund race.

ICT Dachshund is a non-profit organization created to assist families whose dachshunds are suffering from back problems.

“With back issues, generally, most people don’t have that money to spend,” Justin Scott, co-founder of ICT Dachshund, said. “Our goal is to set it up to where (cost isn’t) even an issue. We pay for 100% of the cost. They don’t have to worry about anything.”

One of the most common back problems found in dachshunds is intervertebral disc disease (IVDD). It occurs when a disc in the dog’s spine becomes damaged, much like a herniated disc in humans. A dachshund’s short legs and long backs makes the breed susceptible to this disease.

ICT Dachshund is home to Kansas’s largest dachshund race. The race acts as a charity event to help raise funds for the organization.

“A very good friend of ours used to run the largest race in Kansas, which was in Stafford,” Justin Scott said. “She decided to retire … We said, ‘Well, somebody needs to pick up your torch.’”

Over 100 dogs registered for the race, while even more were in the crowd to show their support.

Abbie Rains brought her dachshund, Biscuit, to sit in the crowd and enjoy the festivities.

“I knew he would get distracted if I put him in the races,” Rains said. “So I was, like, maybe he’ll just chill and watch.”

Rains is a member of the ICT Dachshunds Facebook group and keeps up with them regularly.

“It’s so cool to see that this happens to be a community in my hometown,” Rains said. “I was like, ‘Wow, there’s so many wiener dogs in Wichita.’”