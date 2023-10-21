Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Pumpkin Run

Mia Hennen and Jacinda HallOctober 21, 2023
Tristram+Nguyen%2C+dressed+up+as+a+pumpkin%2C+runs+with+children+ages+10-12+in+the+Little+Pumpkin+Fun+Run+1k+on+Oct.+21.
Mia Hennen
Tristram Nguyen, dressed up as a pumpkin, runs with children ages 10-12 in the Little Pumpkin Fun Run 1k on Oct. 21.
pumpkinrun_1
Gallery20 Photos
Mia Hennen
39-year-old Krystin Gilpin begins the annual 5k Pumpkin Run race on Oct. 21 Gilpin was one of the first 100 individuals to finish the race.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Mia Hennen, Editor in Chief
Mia Hennen is the current editor in chief for The Sunflower. Before becoming editor, Hennen was the news/managing editor. They are a junior at Wichita State majoring in English and minoring in communications and Spanish, hoping to pursue any career involving writing or editing. Hennen uses they/them pronouns.
Jacinda Hall, Podcast Editor
Jacinda Hall is the podcast editor for The Sunflower. Hall is a junior majoring in communications with an emphasis in journalism and minoring in English and literature. Her favorite quote is by Kurt Cobain: “I’d rather be hated for who I am, than loved for who I am not.”

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2023 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *