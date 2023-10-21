PHOTOS: Pumpkin Run

Mia Hennen is the current editor in chief for The Sunflower. Before becoming editor, Hennen was the news/managing editor. They are a junior at Wichita State majoring in English and minoring in communications and Spanish, hoping to pursue any career involving writing or editing. Hennen uses they/them pronouns.
Jacinda Hall is the podcast editor for The Sunflower. Hall is a junior majoring in communications with an emphasis in journalism and minoring in English and literature. Her favorite quote is by Kurt Cobain: “I’d rather be hated for who I am, than loved for who I am not.”