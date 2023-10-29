REVIEW: Ranking the haunts around Wichita

October is a wonderful time of year for those of us who love all things spooky. Haunted houses are a great way to spend a Friday or Saturday night in October, and there are plenty around the Wichita area worth the money and time, though there are some that are not.

Wicked Island – 5/10

Price: $20 at the gate, $30 online

Wait Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Wicked Island, located in Watson Park, follows a trail around the lake in Watson Park so it is fairly short. When I went, it seemed like the actors didn’t care about scaring people–they were just there for a check. The lack of dedication from the actors really took me out of the haunted house mindset. The waiting line also needs better management, with people trying to cut in line and upwards of 3 hour wait times. I left Wicked Island kinda disappointed.

Forest of Terror – 5.5/10

Price: $30 at the gate, $28 online, $40 speed pass, $60 instant pass

Wait Time: 45 minutes

To me, Forest of Terror is a glorified walking trail, and it could do with being a little longer, especially to justify the somewhat long wait times. The actors here definitely seemed to care about scaring guests, as their energy was much higher than it was at Wicked Island. If you have a sensitivity to strobe lights, I would not recommend Forest of Terror, as much of the trail is exposed to them. I would consider going back if the haunt was just a little bit longer, or prices were cheaper.

13 Sinister Souls – 7.5/10

Price: $27

Wait Time: 1 hour

This haunt is located near downtown Wichita, just off of Harry and Broadway. There were some good scares within the haunt, but I personally didn’t get too scared. Once again, the wait times were a little daunting but the fact that the haunt is indoors makes it a little more worthwhile in my opinion. In the premise of 13 Sinister Souls, there is a haunted book bound by human skin, with 13 souls trapped inside due to unfortunate circumstances. The souls haunt the location for those who were lucky enough to escape the grasp of the book. This haunt has one of my favorite premises on the list, though it is a shorter haunt. I would love for them to make it a little longer, but it is still a worthwhile spooky time.

Field of Screams – 8/10

Price: $25 (Fri. & Sat.), $20 (Thurs & Halloween)

Wait Time: 45 minutes-1 hour

Field of Screams is a solid haunted house, about fifteen minutes outside of Wichita. I appreciate how they switch some of the spooks out each year while keeping some the same. The actors are great at scaring and the company employs professional actors which is really cool. However, the wait times are a little bit ridiculous. I don’t think that I’ve waited less than 45 minutes in line, even with reserving a time slot ahead of time. If that issue got sorted out, Field of Screams would be a 10/10 for sure.

Haunted Cannery and Lunatic Asylum – 9/10

Price: $27 online, $20 at the door (cash only), $57 fast pass online, $50 fast pass at the door (cash only)

Wait Time: At open 45 minutes – 1 hour, then shortens to 15 to 20 minutes

Haunted Cannery, my favorite haunt in the Wichita area, is a bit of a drive out to the middle of nowhere but it is so incredibly worth it. Every year, they switch up most of the themes in the rooms so it’s almost always a surprise as to what spooks you’ll get. The actors are always fantastic at what they do, and if they sense you’re uncomfortable, they’ll break character and make sure you’re OK before moving on. The best part about the entire haunt is the massive slide at the end. While going through, you work your way up to the top and the actors push you down the massive slide at the end. They offer a ticket upgrade called the RIP Pass, where you get to ride in the haunted ambulance in a coffin. I recommend getting there about an hour after they open–the wait is non-existent. I make a point to go back every single year if possible, and I think it’s worth a shot.