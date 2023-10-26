Through pink sleeves and hair ribbons, the Wichita State volleyball team celebrated their annual dig pink match to bring awareness to breast cancer. The Shockers faced off against Tulsa and went on to win both games over the weekend, extending their winning streak to seven.

Game 1:

The first game had Wichita State face off against Tulsa in a Friday evening game. On Oct. 20, the team won three out of four sets, (25-13, WSU), (25-17, Tulsa), (25-14, WSU), (25-22, WSU).

During the first set, the Shockers came out strong, creating an early lead11-3, before Tulsa called a timeout. The Golden Hurricanes would not be able to catch up the rest of the set.

The second set, Tulsa came out aggressive in its attack, quickly building a 6-2 lead. Despite several attempts by Wichita State to regain control, Tulsa kept the Shockers at arm’s length.

Senior Sophia Rohling had 18 kills and a .368 hitting percentage. She said that, going into the break, the team talked about maturity.Volleyball regains focus to continue winning streak against Tulsa

“We’re gonna get out of it; we’re going get back to the way that we play volleyball and so knowing that we can keep going and that we’ll get back to dominating is reassuring,” Rohling said.

Redshirt senior Brylee Kelly, who had 12 kills, said that the game felt like a team win because there was a lot of trust in the team’s back row. Kelly said the team trusted senior setter Izzi Strand, who had 46 assists and 11 digs, as well.

She said the team had to calm themselves to regain their focus during the match.

“We have to calm ourselves down and regain focus, of what is our bigger goal and it’s to win these matches to win conference,” Kelly said.

Game 2:

In Saturday’s matchup, Wichita State swept Tulsa in three sets, (25-17), (25-14), (25-17).

In the first set, sophomore libero Gabi Maas gave Wichita State a pair of aces early in the first

set, allowing the Shockers to have a 7-2 lead. The advantage quickly stretched to 15-6, and Tulsa was not able to catch up after that.

By the third set, Tulsa created a 3-0 lead, but Wichita State responded by delivering a 5-0 run. The Golden Hurricanes could not find a way through after junior Natalie Foster, who had 11 kills, scored seven times on her nine swings in the third set.

Strand had 36 assists at a .429 set percentage, adding five kills and 10 digs. Sophomore Emerson Wilford led the Shockers with 13 kills and three blocks.

Up next, Wichita State volleyball will go on the road for their next two matches to face off against Florida Atlantic on Friday, Oct. 27 and Memphis on Sunday, Oct. 29. The first serve of Friday’s match is scheduled for 5 p.m.