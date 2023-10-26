Men’s golf finishes regular season play in the Bahamas

Maegan Vincent Aston Castillo watches his ball fly. Castillo, a junior, practiced his short game during practice on Sept. 23, 2022 at Crestview Country Club.

Wichita State men’s golf concluded their regular season with a ninth-place finish at the White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational.

Men’s golf had a team score of 866 after three rounds with scores of 295, 283, and 288, two strokes over par.

Santa Clara University took first at 45-under par with 819 strokes followed by the University of North Texas at 41-under and 823 strokes.

Tough weather conditions factored in, contributing to a slow start in the first round from the Shockers.

The second round saw Wichita State put on a better performance with 21 birdies.

Senior Blake Lorenz led Wichita State in the first and second rounds, scoring 72 and 71.

It was redshirt senior Zach Sokolosky who came out on top for Wichita State, finishing tied for 27th on the individual leaderboard at two-under. Sokolosky went 74-70-70 throughout the tournament.

Men’s golf will be back in action for their spring season on Feb. 5, when they travel to Cancun, Mexico, to compete in the Los Vaqueros Intercollegiate Tournament.