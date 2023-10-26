‘An English major’s favorite season’: English honor society celebrates fall season

Gallery • 4 Photos Mel Bright Sigma Tau Delta President Hannah Holliday makes a bookmark with the crafts supplied at the Fall Flannel Festival on Oct. 23.

As autumn leaves fell around campus, the English Honor Society Sigma Tau Delta set up an event embodying the fall season in the Rhatigan Student Center. The Monday afternoon event provided arts and craft activities for students to decorate fall decor.

Hannah Holliday, president of Sigma Tau Delta, said it is important to hold fall festivities for students.

“We wanted to create an event where students were able to chill out instead of going to a really high-energy event,” Holliday said. “Most people in our club are introverts, and we don’t want to go to events that are strictly just dancing when we can just sit down, have treats and celebrate fall, which tends to be an English major’s favorite season.”

Sigma Tau Delta is an English Honor Society that any student can join as long as they have a good grade in English. The group is part of a larger organization that takes students to conferences every year in the spring to be recognized for their work.

Holliday and Delaney Jones, the society’s treasurer, said that students can get scholarships and gain national recognition for their work in the program.

“English is one of those things that feels very gatekept,” Jones said. “You need to do a lot of stuff to be recognized for it, but no one will show you how. This group gives you leeway into that. We give you the tools in order to get into conferences and meetings and get scholarships.”

Holliday said the group allows members to meet others with similar interests.

“It’s great to meet other people who care about literature the way that we do,” Holliday said.