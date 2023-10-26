Men’s tennis works on confidence toward end of fall season

Shelby Parscale Wichita State men’s tennis team huddles during break. With “Go Shocks!” the team is off to their singles.

The Wichita State men’s tennis team is on the cusp of wrapping up their season, with their last match coming up on Nov. 3 at the Bonita Bay Classic at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Head coach Darragh Glavin said the team faced some issues at the start of the season but have worked together to overcome them.

“Guys coming from the summer not as confident, and then just being able to work and … getting a lot of matches in the last couple tournaments and seeing some good results,” Glavin said. “It’s been good to see the hard work paying off.”

The team has also seen significant strides and improvement in sophomores Alejandro Jacome and Luke Bracks.

“I think it’s great to see Alejandro have a great regionals … to see his hard work pay off,” Glavin said. “And Luke Bracks … had some good wins too which has been big for him … Everyone’s improving.”

At the recent Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Center Regional Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Bracks walked away with two wins in singles. Jacome with three wins in singles and two in doubles with partner, junior Kristof Minarik.

Jacome and Minarik competed in the doubles quarterfinals at the competitions, and Jacome also competed in the singles quarterfinals as well.

Bracks and Jacome’s wins made up seven of the 11 total WSU men’s tennis wins from the ITA Center Regional Championships.

The spring season for the men’s tennis team begins with their first home match at Genesis Health Club on Jan. 26.