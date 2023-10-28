KVersity workshop teaches students Kep1er’s ‘Galileo’ choreography

Gallery • 4 Photos Kristy Mace Anthony Le, Diane Intha, and Ella Malicoat dance to their routine of Red Moon on Oct. 25. KVersity, the dance group, hosts practices at Heskett and offers workshops to new dancers.

Making hearts with their hands and jumping in sync, students gathered in the Heskett Center for a workshop Wednesday as they learned the choreography to K-pop girl group Kep1er’s recent title track “Galileo.”

The workshop was hosted by KVersity, a dance-focused Wichita State organization with an emphasis on K-pop and hip-hop.

According to KJ Siegle, KVersity’s internal vice president and a Kep1er fan “since day one,” the overall atmosphere of the workshop was exciting.

“Everybody was really happy about learning the dance,” Siegle said. “It is a very happy dance; it does make you want to smile. I was really worried that people weren’t going to like it, so seeing everybody having fun and excited to learn was my favorite part.”

The event was the first workshop Siegle taught. Siegle explained that her past experience as a camp counselor, as well as attending KVersity workshops in the past, helped inspire her while leading the workshop.

KVersity member Hanah Lee, who has been to several past workshops, explained that she enjoys the atmosphere that the organization provides.

“(I like) listening to the kind of music that I like and getting to do it with other people who have similar interests,” Lee said.

Lee enjoyed the workshop and watching Siegle lead it.

“There were less people here than usual, but it was still fun,” Lee said. “It was the instructor’s first time doing a workshop, so it was fun to see her get her first step into the door.”

Siegle said that the smaller group made her feel more comfortable teaching.

“I think for the first time, teaching a smaller group was a lot easier,” Siegle said. “I knew everyone in the group already, so I knew that when I made a mistake, I was in a safe place. If it was a bigger group, I might have been way more nervous.”

Sophomore Logan Roberts, who has attended a couple of workshops before, said that he was able to enjoy the workshop despite his lack of dancing experience.

“It was very fun,” Roberts said. “You might have to know a bit about K-pop to feel the vibes, but I know about K-pop, so I felt them. They’re very encouraging and hype people up a bit. Even if you don’t know what you are doing, they act like you do.”

Students interested in KVersity can follow the group @KVersity_official. The next workshop will teach the dance to Jungkook’s “3D” on Nov. 3 in Heskett 141.