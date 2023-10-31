Students required to use Microsoft’s Multi-factor Authentication for log ins starting Tuesday

Khánh Nguyễn MyWSU login opened on a computer. (File photo)

Starting this Tuesday, Wichita State students will be required to use Microsoft’s Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) when logging into various platforms tied to their student account.

WSU Information Technology Services (ITS) is launching Microsoft’s MFA in hopes of ensuring account security, even if a student’s password is obtained. This will require students to use a secondary device to confirm their identity when logging in to their email, Blackboard, or any Microsoft Office 365 products associated with their WSU student account.

Students can verify their identity through the Microsoft Authenticator App, a non-WSU email address or a phone number.

The Microsoft Authenticator App can be downloaded onto a mobile device but is only compatible with iOS and Android. The app is available on the Microsoft website.

WSU employees who are taking classes are not required to register for Microsoft’s MFA. If a student is also an employee, they will use Duo Security for multi-factor authentication.

Students can learn more about multi-factor authentication by visiting the ITS webpage.

For more information, contact the ITS Help Desk at 316-978-4357, Option 1 or email [email protected].