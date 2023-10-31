OPINION: Five movies you’ll want to watch this Halloween

Photo courtesy of Disney Studios via Capcom

Halloween is fast approaching, which means the season for spooky movies has come. Whether it’s frightfully fun or just plain frightful, here are my top five movie choices to watch on Oct. 31.

1. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)

Perhaps one of the most iconic Halloween movies, this Tim Burton film brings a musical flare and lighthearted comedy that allows for a seamless blend between the holidays. The stop-motion film follows Jack Skellington, the beloved Pumpkin King of Halloweentown, as he discovers Christmas and tries to adapt it into Halloweentown. While the plot is enticing, the musical numbers really bring out the best of the film. And the emotional complexity shown in the characters within such a short amount of time is executed perfectly.

2. “Hocus Pocus” (1993)

Another classic Halloween movie, this film follows teenager Max Dennison (Omri Katz) as he and his sister explore the abandoned Sanderson House. The Sanderson sisters were witches who were hanged during the Salem Witch Trials. While exploring the house, Max brings the sisters back to life. This movie has everything it needs to be a classic Halloween film: Binx, the immortal black cat who helps Max and his sister defeat the Sanderson sisters; a zombie ex-boyfriend Winnifred Sanderson murdered for pursuing her sister, and an iconic performance of “I Put A Spell On You”. This Disney comedy is a Halloween classic the entire family can enjoy.

3. “Monster House” (2006)

It may be a lesser-known film, but the animated picture stands as a movie fit for the spooky holiday. The film follows three teens as they discover that their neighbor’s house is a living, breathing creature that intends to do them and the neighborhood harm. The trio must find a way to destroy the house before Halloween night, when it will be able to feast on the trick-or-treaters. The early and almost choppy animation brings a realistic sense of creepiness to the film, and Mr. Nebbercraker (Steve Buscemi) is sure to leave you with nightmares for the following days.

4. “Scream” (1996)

One of the most iconic slasher films of recent history, and one of my personal favorites, “Scream” follows the small town of Woodsboro, California, as a psycho stalker dubbed “Ghostface” begins killing high schoolers. It revolutionized the way slasher movies were written. The suspense is thrilling, the killer is threatening and terrifying to the audience. And the ending will always be iconic to the horror genre. With an iconic cast like Drew Barrymore, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich and Courtney Cox, this witty and frightful slasher film will leave you double-checking your locks at night.

5. “Halloween” (1978)

Like the name suggests, “Halloween” is another classic slasher film to watch this Oct. 31. Directed by John Carpenter, the movie follows the sleepy town of Haddonfield, Illinois, after convicted killer Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and wreaks havoc on the town. While several sequels and remakes have been made throughout the years, the original holds the crown for best and scariest. Watching the silent, stalking Michael Myers kills his victims while they are dressed in costumes and trick-or-treating feels extra creepy and daunting on Halloween night. And Jamie Lee Curtis’s performance as Laurie is one of my favorite performances Curtis has done to date.