Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Shockers Vote! Coalition encourages students to vote through trivia 

Lydia Steeby, ReporterOctober 31, 2023
IMG_0125
Gallery2 Photos
Allison Campbell
Aerospace Engineering student Benjamin Kraus grins after correctly answering a question during the Shockers Vote! Coalition trivia event for Vote Early Day. Questions ranged in topics, from popular culture quizzes to civic engagement-based trivia.

Students learned that astronauts can vote in space when they gathered in the Rhatigan Student Center to participate in voting and culture-based trivia on Blooket. The event boasted snacks, free t-shirts and special prizes for winners. 

Loren Belew, who supervised the event, explained that Shockers Vote! Coalition hosted the event in order to motivate young people to vote in a friendly and lighthearted environment. 

“It’s an opportunity to encourage students to vote early and have a chance to come together and participate in an activity that will hopefully pique their interest in voting and civic engagement,” Belew said. 

Belew encouraged students to vote early in order to destress the process. She also encourages students to be informed voters and contemplate all their options. 

“Just researching issues and finding out their options for voting, whether it’s voting early, or voting in person, or voting on Election Day, and just making a plan to make sure that they get out to vote,” Belew said. 

Amelia Locke, a freshman majoring in political science, ran the Vote Early Day trivia. She said that it’s especially important to encourage college students to vote.

“College students are among the lowest registered to vote and actually voting in elections, both on the local and the presidential scale,” Locke said. “So it’s kind of good to bring awareness about why it’s important to vote and how college students use their voice and easily access resources to vote while in college.”

Locke explained that Shockers Vote! Coalition aims to act as a resource for students who are unfamiliar with the voting process but want to participate in upcoming elections. 

“It’s an accessibility issue. People on campuses away from home don’t know how they can vote in their local elections,” Locke said. “So it’s good to allow them access to resources that can help them do that.”

For more information on how to vote, visit thesunflower.com.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Lydia Steeby, Reporter
Lydia Steeby is a first-year reporter for The Sunflower. She's lived in Wichita her whole life and loves to be outside. A freshman, she is an Undecided Major exploring different career paths involving writing. Steeby also enjoys reading, playing the trumpet and making art.
Allison Campbell, News Editor
Allison Campbell is the news editor for The Sunflower. A South African native, Campbell is a junior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in editing after graduation. They use any pronouns.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2023 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *